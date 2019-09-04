Traffic control during smoke hazards a real concern

THERE are fears that a lack of funding for traffic control on Livingstone Shire roads during periods of smoke hazards is endangering the community.

Cr Glenda Mather raised the issue at Tuesday's council meeting.

Speaking today Cr Mather elaborated on her concerns.

"Concern among rural residents and members of rural fire brigades in the shire, is that controlled burning along the highways and council road reserves is posing a threat,” she said.

"Rural fire brigades require funding for traffic control where smoke obstructs the vision of motorists.

"Transport and Main Roads usually funds areas along main roads where it is deemed a particular location poses a high threat, and these areas are assessed before funding is granted.

"It appears no-one has taken responsibility to fund traffic control on council road reserves and rural brigades are not willing to accept liability where these safety measures are not provided.”

Mayor Bill Ludwig, who is chairman of the Livingstone Disaster Management Group, responded to Cr Mather's concerns during the council meeting.

"We just had a LDMG meeting the other day (last week) and it was not raised by rural firies or the other members there,” Cr Ludwig said.

"I will look to get an update for the council table and I will see that it is here with us next week.”

A "very high” fire danger remains in place for Capricornia through to Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the temperature to hit a maximum of 35 degrees on Thursday in Rockhampton and 34 degrees on Friday.

While the bureau expects Yeppoon to reach a top of 30 degrees on Thursday and 29 degrees on Friday.

"Friday might be the one to watch out for as we have a wind change coming through and ahead of that change, winds will be quite northerly, and very warm and very dry,” a bureau forecaster said today.

"There will be some pretty bad fire conditions for the south-east of Queensland but I think at this stage we're not expecting that to reach up into Capricornia but it's worth keeping an eye on.”

While there were fire bans being enforced in some parts of the south-east, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services today confirmed there were no such restrictions in place in the Rockhampton Region or Livingstone Shire local government areas.