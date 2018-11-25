Traffic crash blocks key North Rocky intersection

CRASH: A crash between a hatchback and sedan blocked the intersection of Farm St and Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

A SMALL hatchback and a Holden Commodore collided last night, blocking a busy North Rockhampton intersection.

Queensland Police said multiple units responded to the two vehicle crash, which was reported at 9pm last night, occurring at the intersection of Farm St and Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

CRASH MAP: A crash occurred at 9pm at the intersection of Farm St and Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens. Google Maps

Queensland Ambulance confirmed there were no serious injuries for the five people involved in the incident.

The paramedics transported four patients to Rockhampton Hospital as a precaution, including the 25-year-old and 51-year-old drivers, within 30 minutes of the crash taking place.

It was unclear what the sex, age or extent of the injuries were for the other three crash victims.

The intersection was cleared at 10pm.