Accident on the roundabout of the East St mall late Thursday night. Russell Prothero

TWO vehicles were involved in a road traffic crash in Rockhampton City last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokeswoman said they received the call at about 10.40pm.

Nobody was transferred to hospital.

However, the intersection was blocked for a few minutes as a result.