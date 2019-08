Two cars were involved in a traffic accident outside of the Mount Morgan High School on Friday morning.

TWO cars were involved in a traffic crash outside Mount Morgan High School this morning.

Queensland Ambulance responded to reports of a traffic crash in the main street of the town.

All passengers were accounted for and reportedly uninjured.

At the same time, emergency services were responding to an earlier crash on the Razorback Rd involving a small truck.