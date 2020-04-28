Menu
The Department of Transport and Main Roads said the week-long project would impact traffic travelling along Dysart-Middlemount Rd. Picture: Valeriu Campan
Rural

Traffic delays expected on Isaac road

Zizi Averill
28th Apr 2020 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKS have begun to reseal 2km of Dysart-Middlemount Rd.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said the week-long project would impact traffic travelling along sections north of Sandy Creek from 6.30am till 6pm.

Council approves road funding wishlist

Middlemount fed up with 'greedy' fuel prices

Cyclone Covid: Council compares pandemic to Debbie

"During these works a single lane closure with reversible flow will be in effect. Delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected," TMR warned.

Weather permitting, the road will reopen on Friday May 8.

Mackay Daily Mercury

