Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yeppoon landslip.
Yeppoon landslip. Allan Reinikka ROK280218alandsli
Council News

Traffic detours in place for cliff repairs on coast

Shayla Bulloch
by
3rd Oct 2018 8:52 AM

WORKS to fix a section of loose cliff face will commence this month after heavy rainfall brought on a large rock slide on the Capricorn Coast.

Remedial works have been scheduled to commence next week on a section of cliff on Farnborough Rd, following a landslip at the base of the Bluff in February.

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said since the rock slip, council have been engaging with geotechnical specialists to inspect the slip site to determine a safe method to remove the debris and ascertain if more comprehensive intervention was warranted to ensure long-term motorist and pedestrian safety.

"It's been more than 10 years since we've had a major rock fall of this scale and the positive news is the works we are about to undertake will help ensure that major slippages are minimised moving forward,” Cr Ludwig said.

"To achieve this mitigation against further major slippages and keep the road safe for road-users, council has engaged some of the country's best geotechnical specialists and has undertaken a range of works including the removal of unstable rocks from the face, placement of fill to support the lower unstable face, installation of barrier protection to the traffic lane, 'descaling' of the cliff face, as well as an enhanced geotechnical design that will contribute to a long-term permanent stabilisation solution.”

Livingstone Shire Council awarded the construction contract to Ground Stabilisation Systems Pty Ltd which will begin repairs on October 8.

"Along with other treatments already undertaken, new works will include soil-nailing and shot-creting of the cliff face,” he said.

Traffic will be detoured via the lower section of Farnborough Rd for four to five weeks, weather permitting.

Council would like to thank motorists for understanding and patient during the works.

landslide livingstone shire council tmbcommunity tmbcouncil yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    premium_icon REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    Business BUSINESSES to earn a record quarter-trillion dollars in exports according to Canavan.

    GALLERY: Coast business taking diners back in time

    premium_icon GALLERY: Coast business taking diners back in time

    News NEW-LOOK Yeppoon diner is unrecognisable after massive reno

    Grandfather on trial for sexual abuse to young granddaughter

    premium_icon Grandfather on trial for sexual abuse to young granddaughter

    Crime HE allegedly abused her over eight years while babysitting

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Breaking The CQ girl was a passenger in a Warrego Highway crash.

    Local Partners