Traffic detours in place for cliff repairs on coast

WORKS to fix a section of loose cliff face will commence this month after heavy rainfall brought on a large rock slide on the Capricorn Coast.

Remedial works have been scheduled to commence next week on a section of cliff on Farnborough Rd, following a landslip at the base of the Bluff in February.

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said since the rock slip, council have been engaging with geotechnical specialists to inspect the slip site to determine a safe method to remove the debris and ascertain if more comprehensive intervention was warranted to ensure long-term motorist and pedestrian safety.

"It's been more than 10 years since we've had a major rock fall of this scale and the positive news is the works we are about to undertake will help ensure that major slippages are minimised moving forward,” Cr Ludwig said.

"To achieve this mitigation against further major slippages and keep the road safe for road-users, council has engaged some of the country's best geotechnical specialists and has undertaken a range of works including the removal of unstable rocks from the face, placement of fill to support the lower unstable face, installation of barrier protection to the traffic lane, 'descaling' of the cliff face, as well as an enhanced geotechnical design that will contribute to a long-term permanent stabilisation solution.”

Livingstone Shire Council awarded the construction contract to Ground Stabilisation Systems Pty Ltd which will begin repairs on October 8.

"Along with other treatments already undertaken, new works will include soil-nailing and shot-creting of the cliff face,” he said.

Traffic will be detoured via the lower section of Farnborough Rd for four to five weeks, weather permitting.

Council would like to thank motorists for understanding and patient during the works.