Traffic diversion information for motorists due to crash

YEPPOON Road is closed due to a serious two vehicle crash.

Children injured in two vehicle crash

Motorists are advised that those travelling from Yeppoon traffic is being diverted just passed the golf course back to Yeppoon then go to Rockhampton via Emu Park.

Queensland Police Service advise traffic leaving Rockhampton for the coast should go via Emu Park and turn off at Tanby Rd to head to Yeppoon.

QPS said it is likely this diversion will be in place for several hours.