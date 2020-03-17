Traffic halted after two cars collided near Capricorn Coast
TRAFFIC was halted this morning after two cars collided between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
At 6.43am, police were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Yeppoon Rd near access six.
A police spokesman said there were no injuries and the forensic crash unit would not be investigating the incident.
He said a tow truck was on scene at 7.10am to remove the vehicles from the road.
Queensland Ambulance Service were not called to the incident.