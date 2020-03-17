Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Traffic halted after two cars collided near Capricorn Coast

Aden Stokes
by
17th Mar 2020 8:05 AM
TRAFFIC was halted this morning after two cars collided between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

At 6.43am, police were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Yeppoon Rd near access six.

A police spokesman said there were no injuries and the forensic crash unit would not be investigating the incident.

He said a tow truck was on scene at 7.10am to remove the vehicles from the road.

Queensland Ambulance Service were not called to the incident.

