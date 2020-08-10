Menu
Two people have been injured after a car and truck crash on the Bruce Highway. Photo: Adrian Fogarty
Breaking

Bruce Highway traffic nightmare after car rolls into ditch

Eden Boyd
10th Aug 2020 1:22 PM | Updated: 1:55 PM
UPDATE 1.55PM:

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s had suffered minor injuries after the crash in the southbound lane of the highway about 12.50pm. 

Two firefighting crews were also called to the crash after one car rolled into the ditch. 

The spokesman said both patients were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

EARLIER: 

Paramedics have rushed to the Bruce Highway after two people were injured in a truck and car crash this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the smash in the southbound lane of the major highway at Forest Glen about 12.50pm.

Two patients, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, were currently being treated on scene.

The spokesman said the man had suffered a leg laceration, while the woman was being assessed with back pain.

Motorists have reported major delays in the area.

More to come.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

