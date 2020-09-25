Traffic impacted as Dawson Highway roadworks begin

REHABILITATION work will begin along the Dawson Highway next week.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised today that roadworks would commence 5km west of Moura from October 3.

Traffic will be reduced to single access and directed through stop lights at the Moura Apex River Park rest area.

Work will be done daily between 6am to 6pm until late October.

The Department wished to remind road users to be cautious and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions, and traffic controller directions in the area.