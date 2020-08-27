Traffic impacted as North Rocky bushfire rages on

Four fire crews are tending to a bushfire near a Norman Gardens estate.

ONE westbound lane on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd has been closed as crews continue to battle a North Rockhampton bushfire.

The blaze first broke out early Wednesday morning in the hinterland behind Foulkes St, Norman Gardens.

It is understood crews are now conducting a backburn of Mount Archer National Park’s west side.

Several fire crews currently remain on scene attempting to contain the blaze.

The fire does not pose any threat to nearby residential properties.

Residents in the area are urged to shut both doors and windows.