Rockhampton Police Inspector Mark Burgess.
Traffic back to pre-COVID-19 levels with speed an issue

Timothy Cox
13th Jul 2020 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:22 PM
TRAFFIC, including caravans, are back to pre COVID-19 levels with over 200 speeding tickets issued on the weekend in the Capricornia region.

Capricornia Police issued no fines for breaches of coronavirus rules and were "largely pleased" with the behaviour of crowds over the weekend.

Inspector Mark Burgess said on Monday that officers "weren't in a position to issue any fines" at night-life spots considered high risk in the days following the opening of Queensland's borders.

He said as hotels and clubs began to open up to their allowed capacity, police wanted to affirm the importance of individual initiative in decreasing any risk to public health.

"What we would like people to really focus on is that social distancing" Insp Burgess said.

"We need people exercising common sense. We do ask people to be mindful of that."

Nevertheless, he said the internal processes of bars and the like were doing "quite well".

Insp Burgess also reported an increase in traffic across Capricornia, especially that of caravans.

"That's back up there to pre-COVID pandemic levels," Mr Burgess said, and called it "a return to normal traffic flow".

He said police handed out over 200 speeding tickets and conducted over 2,000 roadside breath tests.

