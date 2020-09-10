Traffic matters dealt with despite offender missing court

Cassandra Capsanis was charged with one count each of failing to stop at line before entering intersection and safe but otherwise defective vehicle. Picture: Contributed

CASSANDRA Capsanis had her charges heard by Magistrate Cameron Press in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 9, despite her not being present.

The court heard Capsanis was charged with one count each of failing to stop at line before entering intersection and safe but otherwise defective vehicle.

Police prosecutor Jess King told Mr Press they were fine only offences and sought to deal with the charges ex parte.

Ms King said on August 26, police were conducting patrols at Mount Morgan, opposite the stop sign intersection at James St.

She said police saw a vehicle, with a large crack in the driver’s side windscreen, reduce in speed but fail to stop at the intersection.

Ms King said when questioned by police about why she failed to stop at the sign, Capsanis indicated she had stopped.

She said Capsanis told police, when questioned, the windscreen had been cracked a few days prior.

Ms King said Capsanis didn’t provide any lawful or emergent reason for driving and had elected for the matters to go to court.

Capsanis was fined $521. Traffic convictions were recorded.