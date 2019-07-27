Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: Traffic is blocked on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway after a multi-vehicle crash at Beerburrum.
FILE PHOTO: Traffic is blocked on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway after a multi-vehicle crash at Beerburrum. Brett Wortman
News

Traffic mayhem after multi-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
by
27th Jul 2019 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MULTI-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway is causing traffic chaos for drivers heading south from the Sunshine Coast this morning.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle nose-to-tail crash on the southbound lanes at Beerburrum about 10.30am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

No one was injured in the crash.

The right lane is blocked heading towards Brisbane and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

beerburrum bruce highway sunshine coast traffic traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Significant cost blow out to South Rockhampton flood levee

    premium_icon Significant cost blow out to South Rockhampton flood levee

    Council News RRC calls on other levels of government to help salvage project.

    Tropical festival-goers flock to CQ for fine music and fun

    premium_icon Tropical festival-goers flock to CQ for fine music and fun

    Trend setting The fast growing local festival kicks off at 10am this morning.

    Sad discovery in the search for missing Kawana man

    premium_icon Sad discovery in the search for missing Kawana man

    News The 40-year-old was last seen in a Rockhampton suburb

    What's on around the grounds this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around the grounds this weekend

    Sport Handlebar Heroes Speedway Bike Spectacular headlines the action