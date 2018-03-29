Menu
A 4-vehcile crash on Moores Creek Rd has back up traffic for hundreds of metres.
News

Traffic on major Rocky road slowed after 4-vehicle crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
29th Mar 2018 9:40 AM

UPDATE 11.30: TRAFFIC is now moving freely on MooreS Creek Rd after a 4-vehicle crash banked up cars for hundreds of metres.

Witnesses from the scene said the road was reduced to one lane shortly after the crash near Kershaw Gardens but was reopened around 10am.

INITIAL REPORT: AMBULANCES have arrived on scene of a crash in North Rockhampton this morning to reports of a multiple vehicle accident.

Initial reports indicated the crash happened around 9.15 on the north-bound lane of Moores Creek Rd near Kershaw Gardens waterfall.

Four cars have been involved in the crash but nobody suffered any injuries.

Traffic is reportedly backed up past the intersection of Knight St and Moores Creek Rd, close to the bridge.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Reports indicated all people involved were out of the cars and did not need paramedic assistance.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are also on scene.

breaking kershaw gardens qas rockhampton crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
  • 29th Mar 2018 12:11 PM

