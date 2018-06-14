Menu
Traffic slow after bus, truck crash snarls drivers

14th Jun 2018 4:54 PM

ONE patient is in hospital after a traffic crash at Riverview this afternoon.

Police report the collision between a bus and a truck occurred on Brisbane Rd at 3.31pm.

Paramedics initially treated four individuals at the scene but only one required transport to Ipswich Hospital with a minor injury.

Delays to traffic are expected in and around the crash with lanes blocked in both directions.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

Ipswich Queensland Times

