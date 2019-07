TRAFFIC ALERT: A motorcyclist is being assessed on scene.

Bev Lacey

TRAFFIC has been reduced to one lane at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Capricorn Highway after a motorcyclist came off his bike.

Both police and paramedics attended the scene to assist a man in his 20s with a hip injury at about 5.30pm.

He was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital.