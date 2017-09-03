Traffic stops and crowds form as trucks line the streets

ABOVE: Jarred Spanner has a go at the Rural Fire Service truck lights and sirens while Rural Fire Service volunteer Derek Nel helps show him the ropes. RIGHT: Volunteer Community Educator with the Gracemere Rural Fire service Bianca Carvosso.

CARS stopped and crowds gathered as sounds of horns and sights of trucks filled the streets of Rockhampton.

Dozens of trucks made their way from CQUniversity all the way out to the Yeppen round before heading back into the Rockhampton Showgrounds just in time for the CQ Convoy family fun day to kick off at 3pm.

The event saw locals gather at the showgrounds to check out the collection of cars and trucks in centre ring while enjoying the food from eat st.

Organiser Steve Latimer said the event was all about raising awareness for truck drivers and understanding what they do on a day to day basis.

One truck seemed to be the star of the show at the family fun day, the fire truck.

Bianca Carvosso was in charge of showing off the Gracemere Rural Fire Service truck to those who wandered through the gates.

The volunteer community educator spent her day promoting fire awareness while getting the kids involved.

"It's about getting out and about in the community,” she said.

"I wanted to get involved with my community in Gracemere and I love being a part of the brigade.”

Bianca said it was very important to get along and support community events such as the CQ Convoy as it gave a fun way to promote fire safety while supporting wider community events.

"The kids love it, we always get positive reactions from the kids when they jump in the truck,” she said.

Four year old Jarred Spanner was among many of the kids who had a chance to jump in the fire truck on Saturday.

His mum Tara Spanner said she and her husband decided to take the kids to the CQ Convoy for an early fathers day treat.

"My husband and the kids love trucks so it was a fitting event with fathers day so close,” she said.

"It's been a pretty good day and anything like this is good for the community.”