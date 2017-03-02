TRAFFIC: The Range crash closes intersection

CALL OUT: Ambulances have been called to a crash on The Range.

UPDATE 7.40AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have cleared the crash scene and the roadway has been reopened.

UPDATE 7.05AM: WHILE no one has suffered injuries in a crash on The Range this morning, motorists can expect delays as emergency services close the intersection.

Reports indicate bother Wentworth Terrace and Penlington St have been closed to allow emergency crews to clear the scene.

BREAKING 7AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to The Range following a traffic crash.

Initial information suggests a person is trapped as a result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wentworth Terrace and Penlington St.

Motorists in the area are urged to take extra care and give way to emergency vehicles.