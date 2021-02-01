Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man’s body was found at Rainbow Beach this morning.
A man’s body was found at Rainbow Beach this morning.
Breaking

Tragedy as body washes up on Rainbow Beach

Eden Boyd
1st Feb 2021 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found washed up on Rainbow Beach early on Monday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were on scene at Rainbow Beach after the dead man was found about 5.30am.

"The circumstances as to how he arrived there are unknown at this stage and are being investigated," he said.

The spokesman said police were assisted by a LifeFlight helicopter crew to search the area around the beach, but no further information had come to light at this stage.

It's understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

More to come.

rainbow beach scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police call on public for help in search for stolen Pajero

        Premium Content Police call on public for help in search for stolen Pajero

        Crime “If the offenders are seen with the vehicle ring triple-0 immediately.”

        • 1st Feb 2021 10:20 AM
        RACQ Capricorn Rescue reveals exciting new partnership

        Premium Content RACQ Capricorn Rescue reveals exciting new partnership

        News The sponsorship ensures the service can continue to provide a dedicated aerial...

        GBH charges remain in place after alleged victim’s death

        Premium Content GBH charges remain in place after alleged victim’s death

        Crime The victim died from serious injuries at Rockampton Hospital days after the alleged...

        $3.7M to build ‘state-of-the-art’ STEM hub at CQ school

        Premium Content $3.7M to build ‘state-of-the-art’ STEM hub at CQ school

        Education The project was funded through the Capital Grants Program.