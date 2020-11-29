Tragedy as toddler dies at hinterland property

A file image of Queensland police in Palmwoods.

A toddler has died suddenly at a property in Palmwoods, according to police.

Police and emergency crews rushed to the scene on Dunning St after receiving reports of an "unresponsive child" about 11am on Sunday.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics rushed the child to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with "lights and sirens".

But it was too late.

A police spokesman has told the Daily the two-year-old child has died.

Initial reports said a crime scene had been established but the police spokesman a short time later said the death was "not suspicious".

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics and the critical care unit attended the scene.

More to come.