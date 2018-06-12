Menu
Toddler avoids tragedy after wandering on to busy road

Donna Jones
by
5th Jul 2016 3:40 PM

AN EVENT that could have resulted in tragedy was narrowly avoided today when an 18 month old boy ran out onto the road on Lawrence St around 2pm.

The unattended child, who was wearing jeans and jumper, showed no hesitation in stepping off the curb in front of an approaching car.

Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle stopped the car in time and parked it in the street, blocking traffic back past the round about, while she attempted to escort the boy from the road.

Retired police officer Ian Lobley and his wife, Tracey Lee, were passing in the opposite direction, and moved the woman's car before calling the police.

Two female constables arrived around five minutes later and confirmed that the boy had been reported missing just moments before the 000 call.

He was whisked away in a police car to be reunited with his worried family.

Gympie Times

