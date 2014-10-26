36°
News

Tragedy for truckie, refugee on Rockhampton road

Amber Hooker
| 1st Dec 2016 6:28 AM
Emergency Service crews inspect the site when a truck rolled after colliding with a hatchback at the intersection of High St and Moores Creek Road, Rockhampton.
Emergency Service crews inspect the site when a truck rolled after colliding with a hatchback at the intersection of High St and Moores Creek Road, Rockhampton. Sharyn O'Neill ROK261014sroll2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHATTERED bones, memory loss, poor balance and lifelong injuries are the price a 60-year-old truck driver had to pay for one motorist's lapse in attention.

The man responsible, Sakhi Dad, has been on bail for the last two years, separated from his wife and three daughters who live in Pakistan as he suffers the consequences of running a red light on October 25, 2014.

On Tuesday, the District Court of Rockhampton heard how several seconds on the road resulted in tragedy for both men after Dad, then 36, was "dragged by a friend" to the Zodiac night club in an attempt to stop him "hibernating at home" during a low point in his life.

He left the club at 3.30am and as he drove through the intersection of High St and Moores Creek Rd, ran a light which had been red for "some period of time" and collided with a prime mover carrying two trailers about 4.20am.

Dad's car hit the nose of the truck, which rolled into a gully near Kershaw Gardens and left the driver trapped for hours before emergency services pulled him free.

Read the story from the day of the crash here: Truck driver still critical after banana truck smash in Rocky

Dad had three schooners of beer that night, but returned a blood alcohol concentration of zero.

The truck driver was comatose for three weeks and hospitalised for five months.

He suffered fractured ribs, air between his lungs and chest wall, bruises and bleeding into the lungs, a broken collarbone, broken bones near the shoulder blade, tibia and fibia, among other extensive injuries.

Two years on, he has only just started to drive again, suffers memory loss, has trouble with balance and has undergone a multitude of surgeries.

Dad's head hung low as the court heard of the tragedies he had encountered throughout his life: the loss of a younger brother to a tractor crash, and the other having disappeared.

As judge Helen Bowskill QC handed down Sakhi Dad's sentence for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, she conceded "the circumstances were plainly tragic and equally as tragic for you (Dad) to be standing in this court".

The court heard Dad had no criminal history and was of "otherwise good character".

Judge Bowskill conceded he had suffered a life riddled with heartache and challenges "most people walking around on the street would not have to deal with, and you continue to deal with the separation of your family".

Dad's defence barrister Tom Polley told the court Dad was born to a poverty- stricken family in Afghanistan and was forced to flee his hometown between six and eight years.

Denied a proper education due to his status, Dad went to "remarkable lengths" to become educated to the equivalent of a masters in sociology and political science.

He speaks six languages and reads and writes fluently in four, which landed him a job first as an English teacher at the schools he had attended, before he worked as a translator for the Allied Forces in Pakistan.

During this time, Mr Polley told the court Dad experienced ambushes, fire fights and the "anguish" in the middle of the military and those they raided.

When his identity became compromised, Dad was granted a humanitarian visa for Australia four years ago.

Mr Polley told the court the Central Queensland community may be familiar with Dad's work with the Multicultural Development Association, which extended beyond business hours to assist other refugees.

He said a police recording immediately after the crash revealed Dad's only concern was for the truck driver.

In his submission, Polley shared an abstract from Dad's letter to the court which stated, "I'm very sorry to the complainant, he never wanted to cause this much pain with innocent people".

Judge Bowskill said though there was no "criminal intent" behind Dad's offending, it was of a very serious nature and on top of the injuries, caused more than half-a-million dollars damage to the truck.

Further, Dad's driver's licence had expired the previous day and he was driving an unregistered vehicle at the time.

Dad was handed a head sentence of 18 months imprisonment suspended after three months in custody with an operational period of two years.

He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  editors picks kershaw gardens moores creek rd rockhampton court

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Tragedy for truckie, refugee on Rockhampton road

Tragedy for truckie, refugee on Rockhampton road

Though there was no "criminal intent", this one driver's mistake on the road had tragic results for many.

Marlborough pilot's friends set up Go Fund Me page

UNKNOWN: Marlborough's Andy Jenkinson was severely injured in a helicopter crash in Far North Queensland on November 18. Doctors are yet to determine the extent of his injuries.

Extent of injuries still unknown as pilot has been in coma

Egg-cooking on bitumen weather heads to CQ

Weather forecast map for four-days for Central and Central West Queensland

Temperatures to reach up to 43 degrees in CQ and CW QLD

Myths and facts about Quay St flood risk

Boats tied up near the Morning Bulletin, Quay St. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK030111flood-a21

Concerns about the new roadway being washed away in a flood.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Marlborough pilot's friends set up Go Fund Me page

UNKNOWN: Marlborough's Andy Jenkinson was severely injured in a helicopter crash in Far North Queensland on November 18. Doctors are yet to determine the extent of his injuries.

Extent of injuries still unknown as pilot has been in coma

What's coming up around the region

Frank Constable, 5

Plan ahead for December!

48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

THEY are the world's most powerful and emerging supermodels, dressed in a combination of lace-thin underwear and enormously complicated wings and jewels.

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Live stream 250 radio stations via one App

In an Australian first, the radio industry today launched RadioApp, a new mobile app that allows consumers to live stream 250 Australian radio stations on the go.

Free app allows people to tune in to Australian radio from anywhere

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Amazing 5 Bed Brick Family Home On 977m2 In Frenchville - $499,900 Neg

5 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $499,900 Neg

What wonderful tranquility, privacy and cool comfortable living as well as stunning city and panoramic views. Perfectly positioned in a quiet, elevated, cul de...

Country Style Living On Just Under an Acre - 10 Minutes to Town

71 Belmont Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $409,000

This low maintenance brick and tile 4 bedroom home is located on 3,787m2 and just 10 minutes to major North side Shopping. Your home includes -4 bedrooms, office...

Stunning Home 252m2 Under Roof in Forest Park

47 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Just listed and under $500,000 this huge home will be snapped up quickly at this price. Located in the Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens this beautiful 4 bedroom...

The Perfect Large Family Home With a Pool and 3 Bay Shed

361 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This neat as a pin large 4 bedroom family home is located in the Frenchville school catchment zone and has all your family could need. The home is fully fenced and...

Fabulous Lowset Brick/Amazing Views/ Walk To St Anthonys School - $329,000

406 Feez Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $329,000

What a fantastic Property - offering a brilliant elevated location with stunning city and panoramic views, 760m2 block, superb lowset brick home and easy care...

Granny Flat and 2 Story Brick Beachside Home

784 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 6 3 2 $529,000

Suitable for separate extended family living or use downstairs as a Granny Flat/Parents Retreat Etc. this home has the lot and can never be built-out with the...

Stunning 360m2 Under Roof, Brick Home/Views/Shed/1.5 Acres-$575,000

137 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $575,000

This is Sensational Acreage Living at its very Finest. Brilliantly positioned on 5995m2, at the crest of a beautiful elevated location, offering breathtaking...

Fantastic Family Home In Frenchville - Priced To Sell - $285,000

125 Plahn Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $285,000

This brilliant property, perfectly positioned, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville, features a beautifully presented highset family home with a cool...

Lowset Brick - Walk to Mount Archer School

13 O'Shanesy, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Have you been searching for a lowset brick home on the Northside? This lovely 3 bedroom home is located only a short walk from the Mount Archer Primary School.

3 Bedroom Plus Office and Sparkling Pool

28 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $359,000

If you have been looking for a home for all of the family to enjoy close to major shopping, private and public schools and Rockhampton's air-port this home is a...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Luxury Rocky property goes under the hammer

1 Scully St, Frenchville.

Multiple bidders expected at auction

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!