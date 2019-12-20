Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Tragedy’: Young dads killed in RFS crash

by Natalie Wolfe
20th Dec 2019 8:49 AM

Tributes are beginning to fly for the two RFS volunteers killed last night when a fallen tree caused their tanker to roll as they fought fires south of Sydney.

Horsley Park Brigade Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and firefighter Andrew O'Dwyer, 36, were both killed just before midnight in the crash.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian also paid tribute to the two men, calling them "heroes".

Three others are in hospital from the accident and two more firefighters are in a coma after being overcome by flames in a separate incident.

Firefighters are in for a tough day right around the country with Queensland facing terrible conditions and South Australia set to have its worst fire risk day of the summer with catastrophic conditions declared across the state.

 

More Stories

Show More
bushfires deaths editors picks rfs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad rapes daughter, her friend and produces child porn

        premium_icon Dad rapes daughter, her friend and produces child porn

        News WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT "You are truly evil," a mother told the man who took her pre-pubescent daughter's innocence away when he raped her and used her to...

        ‘I had failed as a mother to protect her from you.’

        premium_icon ‘I had failed as a mother to protect her from you.’

        News Mother tells man who violated her daughter: I had failed as a mother to protect her...

        ‘I’m over the moon’: Rehab centre provider revealed

        premium_icon ‘I’m over the moon’: Rehab centre provider revealed

        News The news is a shining light of hope at the end of three-year long tunnel of uniting...

        Water restriction increase, fire ban extended as conditions remain bad

        premium_icon Water restriction increase, fire ban extended as conditions...

        News A CENTRAL Queensland council has increased water restrictions for one town as...