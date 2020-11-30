Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A file image of Queensland police in Palmwoods.
A file image of Queensland police in Palmwoods.
Breaking

‘Tragic accident’: Toddler dies at hinterland property

Laura Pettigrew
29th Nov 2020 3:48 PM | Updated: 30th Nov 2020 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A toddler has died suddenly at a property in Palmwoods, according to police.

Police and emergency crews rushed to the scene on Dunning St after receiving reports of an "unresponsive child" about 11am on Sunday.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics transported the child to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with "lights and sirens".

But it was too late.

A police spokesman has told the Daily the two-year-old child has died.

Initial reports said a crime scene had been established but the police spokesman a short time later said the death was "not suspicious".

It is understood the death was a "tragic accident".

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics and the critical care unit attended the scene.

The Sunshine Coast University Hospital referred all media inquiries regarding the toddler's sudden death to police.

Police said they would not release any further information until a coroner's report has been released.

More Stories

breaking news editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: CQ’s interesting State Election donation

        Premium Content REVEALED: CQ’s interesting State Election donation

        Politics Find out who the big spenders were making political donations during the Queensland Election campaign.

        Sunburn shock: CQ teens at risk of deadly disease

        Premium Content Sunburn shock: CQ teens at risk of deadly disease

        Health Rockhampton Mum knows the horror of melanoma diagnosis.

        Northern Australia conference showcases CQ to 300 visitors

        Premium Content Northern Australia conference showcases CQ to 300 visitors

        News Rockhampton welcomed 300 delegates to discuss northern Australia’s challenges...

        Strong finish almost gets Rocky home in race for Shield

        Premium Content Strong finish almost gets Rocky home in race for Shield

        Horses RJC CEO Tony Fenlon: ‘Our trainers and their horses did Rocky proud and it was very...