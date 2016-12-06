Tragic death of a child sees man turn to meth

WHILE Magistrate Cameron Press was sympathetic, there was little he could do for Mark Cecil Flower.

Flower pleaded guilty to three charges, two related to drug possession. It was the third time he has fronted the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on said matters this year.

His third charge was failing to provide his particulars to the watch house.

He was detained by Rockhampton police by a patrol on Fitzroy St.

Police found Flower with a clip seal bag containing point one of a gram of methylamphetamines and a water pipe for smoking cannabis.

The court heard of Flower's 10-page wrap sheet and also the tragic circumstances possibly behind his drug use.

Flower had lost his child suddenly and said he turned back to meth.

Magistrate Press told Flower that he "must address his drug problem or end up in jail”.

"Meth is a highly dangerous drug and you obviously have a serious problem (with it).”

Flower was handed a four month sentence suspended immediately. However it remains operational for one year.

For failing to present himself he received a $300 fine.