Tragic death of Rocky sporting and business icon

The Rockhampton sporting fraternity and particularly the racing community have lost a great

benefactor with the passing of Pat Paterson last Wednesday week.

Aged 86, Pat Paterson fostered, promoted and financially supported a host of sports and its

participants during his 52 years as a resident of Rockhampton.

A native of Scotland, where he operated betting shops it was not surprising that Pat would become an avid fan and participant of horse racing in Rockhampton when he became established here in 1969.

While it was a given that Pat’s zeal was for his beloved thoroughbreds and its form of racing, he also was a generous sponsor of greyhound racing and harness racing in his city.

Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon said Pat Paterson’s favourite race day was the Kids Race Day at Callaghan Park each December where he sponsored athletics sprints for the kids.

Over many years Pat raced numerous horses trained by a variety of trainers including John Crane, Bill “Slipper” Williams and his good mate, the Rockhampton trainer Fred Smith.

The later provided Pat and his friend, Monto’s Max Ison an unforgettable thrill when they combined to win with Motorised at Doomben, Brisbane on January 18, 2014.

Pat Paterson established Patlaw Securities in 1975 which services a wide area of Central Queensland.