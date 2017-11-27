Tragic death of Yeppoon teen at 'favourite place' in world

Hannah Dingle has been remembered as a smiling and happy person.

TOUCHING tributes have started to flow in for a young Yeppoon girl who tragically died in a car roll-over on Saturday night.

Hannah Dingle, 16, has been remembered by friends and family as "a young and enthusiastic” girl who was "so full of life”.

The former St Ursula's girl died at popular four-wheel driving spot, Five Rocks, at about 11.20pm on Saturday night after the car she was a passenger in rolled.

Hannah was known as a talented artist among friends and family who was "always smiling”.

She was a four-wheel driving lover and considered Five Rocks her "favourite place”.

The 5.3km stretch of beach sits amongst Byfield National Park and is about 60km north of Yeppoon.

The area is a regular spot for locals to camp, fish and go four-wheel driving through the sand dunes.

Heart-wrenching tributes have poured onto social media as friends and family express their disbelief about how Hannah's "life was cut short”.

"I just wish I'd wake up from this nightmare and you'd still be here,” Harley Stokes wrote on Facebook.

"Heaven has definitely gained an angel. Rest in peace you beautiful girl, you were taken way to soon and will be dearly missed,” Bree Wiltshire said on a status.

"The day I moved to Yeppoon you were there for me, you were my best friend for year and I loved you with all of me. R.I.P beautiful, you will be greatly missed,” Amy Keen wrote to Facebook.

A 21-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash and transported by RACQ Helicopter Rescue to Rockhampton Hospital with a leg injury.

The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

To assist Hannah's family in this devastating time, a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

In under 12 hours, the Yeppoon community has opened their hearts with nearly half the goal amount of $10,000 already raised.

You can donate to Hannah's Funeral Fundraiser here.