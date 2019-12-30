GONE TOO SOON: These are the tragic deaths that shook the southwest in 2019.

WHILE many are deciding the best way to bring in the new decade, others are reflecting over the loss of a loved one in 2019.

From two aviation deaths within a week of one another in April to a teenager learner driver losing her life in a freakish rollover, the southwest was left reeling after the tragic deaths of key figures in our community.

The Western Star has compiled a list of the regions icons who sadly lost their lives in 2019.

JANUARY

Touching eulogy video at funeral: ‘I am dead but you aren’t’

“I AM dead but you aren’t.”



Those were the poignant words from much-loved Dalby Hospital Director of Nursing Colleen Rasmussen who addressed her own funeral in a video on Friday morning at St Joseph’s Catholic Church.

APRIL





Tributes flow for ‘rural champion’ killed in aircraft crash

RURAL advocate Scott Sargood has died after a gyrocopter crash on Bundoo Station near Charleville on April 9.

Aviation deaths come as a shock to the southwest

A YOUNG musterer just days away from turning 21 had his life cut short in an aviation accident within days of the death of fellow southwest Queenslander Scott Sargood.

Isaac Bain’s Foxbat A22LS ultralight plane fatally crash landed on Aldville Station, near Cunnamulla, on April 14.

MAY

Family remember little Linkon as a bright, beautiful boy

Linkon Ussher was a little boy with a big heart who loved to play outside with his Dad, uncles and grandfather.

The 14-month-old boy was killed in a tragic accident last on May 30 after being struck by a reversing vehicle in the carpark of an Edward St business.

JUNE

GPS blamed for the death of a teenage learner driver

A GPS was blamed for the death of a 16-year-old learner driver killed in a “freakish” rollover north of Jandowae late last week.

The Toowoomba teenager and her mother were driving along the unsealed Nudley Forest Rd on Thursday, June 6 when the car, driven by the teenage girl, lost control and hit a tree about 10.30am.

JULY

Identity of father killed in abattoir tragedy revealed

Lê Tuấn Nhã, known to friends and colleagues as Jimmy Le, suffered critical injuries in a machinery accident in July while on the job at Western Meat Exporters in Chinchilla.

Mr Le’s death sparked a Workplace Health and Safety investigation.

Tracy Landers remembered for her strength and influence

A PROUD mother of four and a strong advocate for indigenous youth and families, Tracy Landers’ influence permeated nearly every corner of Roma.

It was shown in the hundreds of people who poured out for her funeral service at All Saints church on a Friday in July to pay their respects to an indomitable woman.

AUGUST

Woman killed in shock horse accident: ‘Deep sadness’

THE small, tight-knit community of Wandoan was in shock after the death of a woman in a horse-related accident.

Nancy Davies, 51, died in hospital on Monday from “serious head injuries”. Her husband found her lying unconscious at their property on August 10.

Heartbreak for little girl crushed by tyre

THE little girl who was killed when a tyre fell on her was remembered as a “cheeky little monkey” with a smile “you can just never forget”.

Lily Dorrough, a seven-year-old Roma girl, died on August 13, after a “freak” accident at a local workplace.

SEPTEMBER



Annette remembered for teaching passion and love of family

A DEDICATED wife to David, a loving mother to her children and a lifelong friend to many are just a few of the things that made Annette Knowles the woman that she was.

Annette’s sudden passing on September 13 at the age of 74 was a shock to all who knew her.

DECEMBER

Tributes pour in following Chinchilla man’s untimely death

CHINCHILLA locals were left shocked by the tragic death of Aaron Mohr on December 5.

It is believed the 36-year-old Ison Contracting employee was working at an Origin site near Chinchilla when he began to feel unwell.

Young man dies in highway truck rollover

A 23-YEAR-old man died after he lost control of the truck he was driving and veered off the road into a culvert.

It was a single vehicle crash, north of Injune yesterday, and preliminary information suggests the rigid truck was travelling north on the Carnarvon Highway at 1.15pm.

Roma man killed in fiery Warrego Highway crash

A 39-YEAR-OLD Roma man was killed in a traffic crash involving a four-wheel-drive and a cattle truck at Muckadilla.

Preliminary information suggests the four-wheel drive was travelling westbound on the Warrego Highway when it collided head-on with a road train carrying more than 150 head of cattle on December 7.

Sudden death of ‘superhero’ school kid

TRIBUTES poured for a Dalby teenager who was described by his family as a “superhero” with the ability to make anyone smile.

The 15-year-old Mason Barrett complained of a sore back before he laid down next to his stepfather for a nap, on December 12 he died in Queensland Children’s Hospital surrounded by his family.

