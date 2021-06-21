Alan Lace allegedly fled into bushland after his car was intercepted by police.

Alan Lace allegedly fled into bushland after his car was intercepted by police.

A convicted killer remains on the run in Queensland as officers mourn the death of one of their own caught up in the chase.

Police stopped Alan Lace on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough, on the Fraser Coast, on Friday night after he allegedly removed his tracking device.

He ran into nearby bushland and is yet to be located.

Police dog Rambo was killed during the incident after he was hit by a car while tracking the fugitive.

Rambo was much loved by his handler, Sergeant Ian Grigoris, and the Fraser Coast community, where he was raised as a puppy. Picture: Queensland Police Media

Investigators believe Lace, who was convicted of murdering Margaret James at her Caboolture home in 1999, is likely still in the Maryborough area.

He also has links to the town of Childers so may have made his way there.

Members of the public are being urged to steer clear of Lace if they spot him.

Police believe he may be armed after officers located a large amount of drugs and cash in his vehicle.

Lace was given a life sentence for the murder of Ms James but has since been released on parole.

As a condition of his release, he was required to wear an ankle bracelet.

Lace is described as being caucasian, about 180cm tall, with a bald head and brown eyes.

Originally published as Tragic development in hunt for killer