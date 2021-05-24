Tragic discovery during missing person’s search

A SEARCH for a grandfather has ended in tragedy as police have found the body of Robert Patterson, who had been missing in bushland.

Mr Patterson, 67, was last seen in Cairns on May 15.

Searchers made the discovery about noon on Sunday.

Investigators believe Mr Patterson may have been attempting to make his way to Yarrabah at the time of his disappearance.

Acting Inspector Greg Giles said Mr Patterson was found by searchers on the bank of a creek at Portsmith.

Mr Patterson's family were notified and relatives of the missing man are assisting police at the scene.

"It would have been hard for them, even after so many days when they kind of expected it,"

A/Insp Giles said.

Search continues for missing man Robert Patterson in bushland near Portsmith. Police and SES search command centre in Redden St, Portsmith. Picture: Stewart McLean

A section of Chinaman Creek flows alongside Tingira St within the search area.

Police search teams contended with waist-deep water and the threat of crocodiles while searching the waterway near Redden Street, where emergency services had set up their command post.

Chinaman Creek is a known crocodile habitat.

"We had police divers down there, we had the Special Emergency Response Team," A/Insp Giles said.

"There was very thick scrub, the going was very hard in the mangroves."

On May 18, an item of clothing believed to belong to Mr Patterson was found at Portsmith.

Police, State Emergency Services personnel and members of the community conducted extensive air, land and water searches of Portsmith, and the search had expanded to include Woree, White Rock and Mount Sheridan.

Mr Patterson was known to suffer dementia.

Search continues for missing man Robert Patterson in bushland near Portsmith. Family and friends of Robert Patterson keeping a vigil in Redden St, Portsmith including granddaughter Wendy-Ann Ludwick, son Wyndham Ludwick, granddaughter Janet Brady and daughter Ruth Ludwick. Picture: Stewart McLean

His daughter, Ruth Ludwick, last week said her father had wandered off alone two years ago.

At the time, rescuers found the grandfather of 19 in mangroves near the Cairns Airport after he left Cairns Hospital

Sixteen SES volunteers were among the searchers this week, who joined land searches while using flood boats and drones.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Tragic discovery during missing person's search