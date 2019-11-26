Tributes flow for devoted dad Reid Ludwig

Stabbing victim Reid Ludwig has been remembered as “the life of the party”, with shocked friends saying his passing has left a gaping hole in their lives.

Stabbing victim Reid Ludwig has been remembered as “the life of the party”, with shocked friends saying his passing has left a gaping hole in their lives.

FATAL stabbing victim Reid William Ludwig has been remembered as a "genuine and fun-loving" father in the prime of his life.

Mr Ludwig was returning a trailer to the Coles Express petrol station in Blackmans Bay when he was allegedly attacked with a knife by a complete stranger in front of his young family about 2.50pm on Sunday.

The Taroona father-of-two later died in the Royal Hobart Hospital.

Stabbing victim Reid Ludwig. Picture: FACEBOOK

A 16-year-old boy arrested at the scene has been charged with one count of murder.

Tributes from shocked friends and former schoolmates have flowed for the 41-year-old.

Mr Ludwig and his brother Blair attended the Hutchins School in Sandy Bay, where their father Jim was a teacher for 30 years.

Hutchins School Old Boys Association president Barrie Irons said the school community had been left "deeply shocked" by the news.

"Our heart goes out to his family," Mr Irons said.

"Reid was a really genuine and fun-loving young man.

"He always looked out for his friends and frequently helped his mates see the lighter side of life. His sense of humour was special.

"A tragic end to a family man in the prime of life."

Flowers left at the scene of Sunday’s fatal incident. Picture: RICHARD JUPE

A very close mate, who asked not to be named because of his occupation, said Mr Ludwig would be remembered for "his love of life, sense of adventure and genuine unbridled love for his friends and family".

"A better mate you wouldn't find," he said.

"He was one of the funniest bastards I'd ever met. He was always up for a laugh and was the life of most parties."

The man said Mr Ludwig was a much-loved member of the crossfit community for a number of years before stepping away to spend more time with his son and daughter.

"You only needed to look at his Facebook page to know his children were always his number one priority," he said.

Childhood friend Kevin spoke of spending every spare moment skateboarding, listening to music and playing basketball with Mr Ludwig growing up.

He said one of Mr Ludwig's favourite one liners was: "We're here for a good time, not a long time".

"Wherever you are my brother, you'll bring the fun," Kevin said in a touching Facebook post.

"We're going to miss you immensely, your family most of all.

"You've left a gaping hole in our lives, but you've also reminded us to live our fullest lives."

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing at the Blackmans Bay Coles Express petrol station. Picture: MATT THOMPSON

Tasmania Police Detective Inspector Michael Smith said Mr Ludwig and the accused were not known to each other.

He said the teen and another boy had been hanging around the forecourt of the petrol station near the Pearsall Ave entrance on scooters before an argument broke out with Mr Ludwig.

"Police will allege that a verbal altercation occurred between Mr Ludwig and one of the youths," Insp Smith said.

"This led to a very minor physical confrontation which then quickly escalated and tragically culminated in Mr Ludwig being fatally stabbed."

Detective Inspector Michael Smith discusses the alleged murder of Reid Ludwig. Picture: ZAK SIMMONDS

Insp Smith confirmed Mr Ludwig was with family members at the time of the incident.

He said bystanders and staff at the Coles Express ran to Mr Ludwig's aid before paramedics arrived.

"Police would like to thank those members of the public who came to the assistance of Mr Ludwig and our condolences are with the man's family and loved ones at this time," Insp Smith said.

"As would be expected, they're quite distraught and grieving the loss of Mr Ludwig.

"It's a relatively rare event for Tasmania and particularly down that area. As tragic as it is, it is uncommon."

The other youth, who has not been charged, is assisting police with their inquiries.

One of the bunches of flowers left at the scene of the tragic incident. Picture: ZAK SIMMONDS

Two bunches of flowers were left leaning up against a wall at the scene on Monday.

Kingborough Mayor Dean Winter said the whole community was shocked and saddened by the tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Ludwig's family and friends during this difficult time," Cr Winter said.

"Kingborough has a low crime rate and we all are appalled that something like this has happened in our community.

"I have spoken with Tasmania Police this morning and we understand this was an altercation that escalated very quickly with tragic consequences."

An Education Department spokesman said the appropriate supports and counselling arrangements had been put in place for all students and staff affected by the incident.

