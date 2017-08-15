Tragic end for Rocky sporting legend, devoted family man

CHAMPION: Ron Deeley became a welterweight Queensland champion boxer in the late '50s and early '60s.

A CHAMPION of his day and forever a man with a "heart of gold"; tributes are flowing for Ronald Leslie Deeley after a search for his dog turned fatal.

The Clermont-born boxer and cricket player, third-generation sapphire miner and later Rockhampton retiree had recently beaten the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma which ravaged three-quarters of his body.

His son-in-law Ben Rogers said Ron had only just gained enough strength to return to The Gemfields, "his world", for an annual trip to Gemfest at the weekend.

It is here Ron met his tragic end after fireworks scared his dog, Honey, sparking her owner's fatal search about 60km west of Emerald.

Ron's sister, Beverley 'Bev' Fehlhaber said her brother was driving with wife, Joy, when he spotted what he believed to be a dead animal on the side of the road.

According to the Queensland Police Service, Ron put his car in reverse as he exited the vehicle and was dragged about five metres and run over before the vehicle continued down an embankment.

The 79-year-old grandfather was seriously injured and rushed to the Emerald Hospital, but was flown to Townsville Hospital where he passed away with one of his three children by his side on Sunday, August 13.

Ron's family have since converged in Rockhampton, where Ron spent the bulk of his later years.

Through broken tears, Bev told of happier times when her brother rose to Queensland fame as a champion boxer in the late '50s and early '60s.

"He won the Queensland (welterweight) champion, he used to play cricket, he played for Norths, and he was a rep player for Rockhampton against Mackay," she said.

"He was a fast bowler, and bowled out (West Indies fast bowler) Wesley Hall. "Wes said to Ron, 'Why aren't you in the Australian team?'... he couldn't believe he was such a big bowler."

The Morning Bulletin dubbed him "Devastating Deeley", splashed across the back page, much to the amusement of his peers.

As the family grappled with grief yesterday, son-in-law Ben paid tribute to the man who became his father figure in later years.

"He supported my journey and believed in me, he had a heart a gold and loved me as his own son," Ben said, after explaining his own father had not been the best role model.

"Ronny's heart was The Gemfields, he enjoyed fishing so much that he would jump in the water to get them if they looked like getting away.

"He was kind, very generous, used to give the shirt of his back.

"Enjoyed life and wanted to do it his way, a lover of nature, he was a third-generation miner and was never happier than being out west.

"He was very social, not a big drinker, but liked a good punt on the nags.

"He would simply do all for others before he did anything for himself, he would spend his last dollars to please or make your day."

Bev tells of a brother who always insisted, "don't forget to give me a ring", and visited regularly.

"I'd say, 'I'm okay mate, I'm okay'," referring to her own cancer battle.

She tells of "Rocky's great sportsman", a character with a sense of humour who always looked on the bright side.

He was Ron, "Ronny", "Devstating Deeley", "Poppy" and an "all-round good bloke with a heart of gold".

He was husband to Joy, who he married on May 14, 1966 and stayed with for 51 years.

He was father to Cassandra, Michelle and Michael, poppy to Sianna, Ethan and Lucas.

He will be sorely missed.

Friends and family pay tribute to Ronald Leslie Deeley:

April 29, 1930 to August 12, 2017:

RON'S son Michael, cherishes his father's sense of humour, selfless and kind nature.

He "saw the lightness of life, took what was thrown at him in life with grace," he said.

"He was looking forward to the future after beating cancer. The Gemfields was his world and he did anything and everything to be out there.

"He fought through years of financial pain and health issues to be back out there that's how much it meant to him. He loved the life style, he loved the serenity, it didn't matter how he got out there he just wanted to be there."

Eldest grandchild, Sianna writes:

OUR poppy was the greatest man in the world.

He was smart, funny, kind and well he was just poppy.

He cared about us so much and was always there for us when we needed it.

He was always trying to protect us from falling off our bikes and told us a million times to put our helmets on. He would always educate us about the dangers of snakes and spiders.

He would ring us a hundred times a day just to see how we were going.

He was always proud of us and would come to all our school events and make a big fuss over the awards we got.

He would tell us stories and things that has happened in his life and even though we have heard them a dozen times, we wish we could hear them a dozen more.

He was a big collector and never liked to throw anything away.

He used to buy us many toys even when we were too old for them, but we loved it.

He would always notice us and was always so excited.

We all loved his laugh, it was the best thing about him, he would laugh so loud that anyone could hear him a mile away.

We wish we could hear the laugh once again.

He was always such a strong person, we all looked up to him and thought he was a superhero.

He fought so hard to beat cancer and he beat it and we were so happy for him but then this happened.

We all just loved him so much and we could list the reasons why forever.

He was always so kind and made friends with anyone and everyone, he would always put others first before himself and we are all proud to call him our grandad.

FACEBOOK TRIBUTES:

