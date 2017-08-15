30°
News

Tragic end for Rocky sporting legend, devoted family man

Amber Hooker
| 15th Aug 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:16 AM
CHAMPION: Ron Deeley became a welterweight Queensland champion boxer in the late '50s and early '60s.
CHAMPION: Ron Deeley became a welterweight Queensland champion boxer in the late '50s and early '60s.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CHAMPION of his day and forever a man with a "heart of gold"; tributes are flowing for Ronald Leslie Deeley after a search for his dog turned fatal.

The Clermont-born boxer and cricket player, third-generation sapphire miner and later Rockhampton retiree had recently beaten the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma which ravaged three-quarters of his body.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

His son-in-law Ben Rogers said Ron had only just gained enough strength to return to The Gemfields, "his world", for an annual trip to Gemfest at the weekend.

It is here Ron met his tragic end after fireworks scared his dog, Honey, sparking her owner's fatal search about 60km west of Emerald.

 

Ron Deeley was searching for his beloved pet, Honey, when he tragically died in The Gemfields on Sunday. Honey was since found safe and well.
Ron Deeley was searching for his beloved pet, Honey, when he tragically died in The Gemfields on Sunday. Honey was since found safe and well.

Ron's sister, Beverley 'Bev' Fehlhaber said her brother was driving with wife, Joy, when he spotted what he believed to be a dead animal on the side of the road.

According to the Queensland Police Service, Ron put his car in reverse as he exited the vehicle and was dragged about five metres and run over before the vehicle continued down an embankment.

The 79-year-old grandfather was seriously injured and rushed to the Emerald Hospital, but was flown to Townsville Hospital where he passed away with one of his three children by his side on Sunday, August 13.

 

Ron's family have since converged in Rockhampton, where Ron spent the bulk of his later years.

Through broken tears, Bev told of happier times when her brother rose to Queensland fame as a champion boxer in the late '50s and early '60s.

Ron Deeley became a welterweight Queensland champion boxer in the late '50s and early '60s.
Ron Deeley became a welterweight Queensland champion boxer in the late '50s and early '60s.

"He won the Queensland (welterweight) champion, he used to play cricket, he played for Norths, and he was a rep player for Rockhampton against Mackay," she said.

"He was a fast bowler, and bowled out (West Indies fast bowler) Wesley Hall.

"Wes said to Ron, 'Why aren't you in the Australian team?'... he couldn't believe he was such a big bowler."

The Morning Bulletin dubbed him "Devastating Deeley", splashed across the back page, much to the amusement of his peers.

 

The Morning Bulletin dubbed Norths cricketer Ron, 'Devastating Deeley', after he bowled out West Indies fast bowler, Sir Wesley Winfield Hall.
The Morning Bulletin dubbed Norths cricketer Ron, 'Devastating Deeley', after he bowled out West Indies fast bowler, Sir Wesley Winfield Hall.

As the family grappled with grief yesterday, son-in-law Ben paid tribute to the man who became his father figure in later years.

"He supported my journey and believed in me, he had a heart a gold and loved me as his own son," Ben said, after explaining his own father had not been the best role model.

"Ronny's heart was The Gemfields, he enjoyed fishing so much that he would jump in the water to get them if they looked like getting away.

"He was kind, very generous, used to give the shirt of his back.

"Enjoyed life and wanted to do it his way, a lover of nature, he was a third-generation miner and was never happier than being out west.

"He was very social, not a big drinker, but liked a good punt on the nags.

"He would simply do all for others before he did anything for himself, he would spend his last dollars to please or make your day."

 

Ronald Leslie Deeley's "heart was The Gemfields", where he was a third-generation miner.
Ronald Leslie Deeley's "heart was The Gemfields", where he was a third-generation miner.

Bev tells of a brother who always insisted, "don't forget to give me a ring", and visited regularly.

"I'd say, 'I'm okay mate, I'm okay'," referring to her own cancer battle.

She tells of "Rocky's great sportsman", a character with a sense of humour who always looked on the bright side.

He was Ron, "Ronny", "Devstating Deeley", "Poppy" and an "all-round good bloke with a heart of gold".

He was husband to Joy, who he married on May 14, 1966 and stayed with for 51 years.

He was father to Cassandra, Michelle and Michael, poppy to Sianna, Ethan and Lucas.

He will be sorely missed.

 

Ronald Leslie Deeley and Joy married on May 14, 1966 and remained together until Ron tragically passed away on Sunday, August 13.
Ronald Leslie Deeley and Joy married on May 14, 1966 and remained together until Ron tragically passed away on Sunday, August 13.

Friends and family pay tribute to Ronald Leslie Deeley:

April 29, 1930 to August 12, 2017:

RON'S son Michael, cherishes his father's sense of humour, selfless and kind nature.

He "saw the lightness of life, took what was thrown at him in life with grace," he said.

"He was looking forward to the future after beating cancer. The Gemfields was his world and he did anything and everything to be out there.

"He fought through years of financial pain and health issues to be back out there that's how much it meant to him. He loved the life style, he loved the serenity, it didn't matter how he got out there he just wanted to be there."

Eldest grandchild, Sianna writes:

OUR poppy was the greatest man in the world.

He was smart, funny, kind and well he was just poppy.

He cared about us so much and was always there for us when we needed it.

He was always trying to protect us from falling off our bikes and told us a million times to put our helmets on. He would always educate us about the dangers of snakes and spiders.

He would ring us a hundred times a day just to see how we were going.

He was always proud of us and would come to all our school events and make a big fuss over the awards we got.

He would tell us stories and things that has happened in his life and even though we have heard them a dozen times, we wish we could hear them a dozen more.

He was a big collector and never liked to throw anything away.

He used to buy us many toys even when we were too old for them, but we loved it.

He would always notice us and was always so excited.

We all loved his laugh, it was the best thing about him, he would laugh so loud that anyone could hear him a mile away.

We wish we could hear the laugh once again.

He was always such a strong person, we all looked up to him and thought he was a superhero.

He fought so hard to beat cancer and he beat it and we were so happy for him but then this happened.

We all just loved him so much and we could list the reasons why forever.

He was always so kind and made friends with anyone and everyone, he would always put others first before himself and we are all proud to call him our grandad.

Ronald Leslie Deeley was a very social, but not a big drinker.
Ronald Leslie Deeley was a very social, but not a big drinker.

FACEBOOK TRIBUTES:

Ron's niece, Shannyn Bonerath shared the tragic news of her uncle's passing on The Gemfields Facebook page.

  • Cheryl Forwood: So sorry to hear this. Was a lovely man.
  • Betty Kingston-Lee Darling: we were with cody who looked after honey. we could c the stress in her. We all are sad about Ron he was such a lovely man. We send our love to u all
  • Patricia Suzanne Vine: So sad to hear about Ron. What a shock. RIP Ron.
  • Tess Batts: Omg. That is a shock. R.i.p. Ron, your digging is done.
  • Christine Frater: Thoughts are with all the Deeley Family at this very sad time.... R.I.P Ron
  • Evelyn Gayle Saunders: So sad didn't know it was Ron. Rip n condolences to family x
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  boxing cricket fatal accident norths rockhampton obituary road toll ron deeley

REVEALED: Rocky Hospital's massive upgrade plans

REVEALED: Rocky Hospital's massive upgrade plans

The multi-million-dollar plan to save thousands of CQ lives

Police search locates weapon in man's underpants

Busted man's panic ploy

What's this big purple bus doing in Rocky?

BIG BUS TOUR: Belinda Adams has been on a national tour in her Big Bus to raise awareness about brain injuries, after her son Dylan went through a long recovery from an injury acquired in a car crash five years ago. INSET: The bus at Uluru in the Northern Territory.

Don't be alarmed if you see the bus, it's all for a good cause

Rocky butcher's plan to beef up business

NEW MEMBER: Boodles Quality Meats will have the edge on the competitors thanks to their new Fitzroy Club membership.

Peter Boodle employs 24 locals, and is ready to ramp up.

Local Partners

Landmark deal for Rocky's jockeys to train Korean students

It's worth more than $220,000 to the local economy.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

CQ biker's $1m claim after horror life-changing incident

ACCIDENT VICTIM: Capella's Glenn Garside was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Glenn Garside's life upside down, now he is targeting a trauckie.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

Chart-topping band can't wait for a weekend in the sun

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Former Australian Army special operations soldier Mark Wales out of Australian Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

MOVIE REVIEW: Missing pieces in Notting Hill-style film

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Hampstead.

Something is not quite right in the romantic fantasy Hampstead.

Scene stealers so funny that they became movie stars

Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy and Steve Carell are three classic examples of scene stealers.

THE top-notch comedians who made the most of a meaty role.

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 5 of Game of Thrones.

**Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode**

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Lulu Wilson in a scene from the movie Annabelle: Creation.

Scares aplenty but Annabelle can’t conjure up an emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

8429m2 OF POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT SITE IN BERSERKER

216 Craig Street, Berserker 4701

Residential Land Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase ... $295,000

Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase such a sizeable block in the suburb of Berserker. Complimented with bushland and Frenchman's...

Stunning Home, Magnificent Views, Motivated sellers

12 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 4 $485,000

Nestled amongst other quality homes in a prestigious peaceful street sits this stunning executive home perfectly positioned high on an elevated 800m2 block.

Owners circumstances have changed, this property must sell!

58 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 2 1 4 $289,000

The owners circumstances have changed, this property must sell, instructions are to hand over the keys now!! This home offers you a once in a life time opportunity...

5 Bedroom Brick on 1 Acre with Large Powered Shed!

79-81 Emmerson Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 5 2 6 $519,000

This fantastic 4 year old home is perfect for the larger family, offering five bedrooms, a triple car garage and a large outdoor entertainment it truly...

Beachfront Unit for How Much?!

7/5-7 Todd Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $159,000

This magnificent functional unit is offered to the market place. Due to extreme motivation from the sellers, your opportunity is NOW to BUY. • Tiled throughout for...

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park

44 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $479,000

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park This beautiful 5 bedroom family home is located in Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens. The home was built in 2015 and still...

Deceased Estate! Renovations Required! Must Be Sold!

22 Stickley Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This 3 bedroom highset chamferboard home in West Rockhampton must be sold to finalise an Estate. The home does need repainting inside and out and the kitchen and...

QUAINT GABLE HOME- $160,000 NEG

18 Brighton Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $160,000...

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to Shopping Centres, Schools and the City, stands this quaint, well maintained solid 2 Bedroom Home. 227m2 minimal...

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

One of Yeppoon’s Premiere Character Homes!!

9 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

This is your opportunity to purchase a completely unique and characteristic style home that you simply will not find anywhere else in Yeppoon! Approximately 290m2...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly