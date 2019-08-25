Menu
Siemon Mulder's body was found beside a Sunshine Coast hinterland road.
Tragic end to ‘generous’ man’s final ride

Shayla Bulloch
25th Aug 2019 1:02 PM
A FATHER and avid motorbike rider never made it home after a scenic ride through the hinterland ended in tragedy.

The body of Siemon Mulder was found down an embankment of a winding Booroobin road this morning.

He had set off from his Brisbane home on Monday last week for a ride to Esk but did not return.

A blue Triumph motorbike was recovered near the body over an edge of a winding hinterland road.
His family joined authorities in a six-day aerial and road search, but crews on Sunday came across his body while retrieving a bike from another minor crash about 8.20am along Maleny Stanley River Rd.

Police say his bike left the road and the body had been there for a number of days.

Mr Mulder left his Brisbane home on his blue Triumph Sprint ST about 9am on Monday morning and was expected to be home by midday.

Siemon Mulder's body was found along a Sunshine Coast hinterland road.
His wife and sons were involved in the extensive search with police and State Emergency Service, even tasking an expensive private helicopter to look for any sign of him.

Members of his motorcycle club also helped scour the roads this weekend.

Emergency crews had to scour through dense bushland to retrieve the body.
The family set up a GoFundMe page just days before his body was found with daily updates on the search process.

There has been no update about the discovery yet.

The police Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

