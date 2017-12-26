Tragic end to Rockhampton murder victim's new beginning

Rockhampton woman Tracey Hill, 53, was the victim of a horrific murder-suicide on Friday, December 22.

Rockhampton woman Tracey Hill, 53, was the victim of a horrific murder-suicide on Friday, December 22.

TRACEY Hill had come to Rockhampton in search of a new beginning just weeks before she was killed in a horrific murder-suicide.

Tragic details have surfaced in the days since the 53-year-old grandmother was tragically bludgeoned to death.

The former Adelaide resident recently shared snapshots to Facebook of the Mills Ave home in Frenchville, which became a hive of forensic investigators and police Friday morning.

In a chilling November 5 post, Tracey shared a photo of the doorway and stairwell of the double-storey house which she rented in the quiet north Rockhampton suburb.

"Our new place!! So excited!! Whole new chapter!!" she wrote.

Six weeks later, this would become the place she lived her last moments.

Police at the Mills Ave property where Tracey Hill had rented just six weeks earlier. Allan Reinikka ROK221217apolice4

Tracey's daughter and grandchild were inside the home when her "son-in-law", and father of the one-year-old baby, arrived armed with a machete and hammer just before 6am.

Days earlier the daughter had taken action to escape her 25-year-old partner.

The unimaginable continued to unfold in the hours to follow, as it came to light a fiery crash on Emu Park and Tanby roads was linked to the crime.

Officers had launched a manhunt for a person seen driving from the murder scene as police were called to the domestic "disturbance".

The driver had made it so far as the Whitely Road turnoff in Coorooman, where a police officer sat stationary in his vehicle before he nearly became the morning's second victim.

The man, whose identity has not been released, deliberately rammed his sedan into the police car.

Dramatic scenes where a man was found dead inside his sedan after crashing into a stationary police car. Chris Ison ROK221217ccrash9

Both vehicles burst into flames in what would become a fatal incident.

As the complicated circumstances assembled into a tragic timeline, Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said "nothing led us (police) to believe this sort of action would take place".

The QPS was relieved they weren't mourning one of their own as the officer escaped the inferno with non-life-threatening

injuries.

He was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital where he was treated for shock and released later that day.

Police found Tracey's murderer dead inside his car with apparent self-inflicted stab wounds to the throat and heart.

A number of knives were found inside the incinerated sedan.

The Queensland Police Service will prepare a report for the coroner.