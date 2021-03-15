Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Tragic end to woman’s solo day hike

15th Mar 2021 8:59 AM

 

A Southern California woman has been found dead after she vanished on a solo hike, authorities said.

Narineh Avakian, 37, was discovered near the Mt Waterman Trail in the Angeles National Forest in San Fernando, California around 1.30pm. Saturday, Glendale Police Department said.

Ms Avakian was last seen when she set out on March 7 from her home in Glendale for a one-day hiking expedition, police said.

A Southern California woman has been found dead after she vanished on a solo hike.
A Southern California woman has been found dead after she vanished on a solo hike.

But when she didn't return the following day, her family reported her missing to authorities.

Avakian didn't tell her family where she was headed, but she was an avid hiker, authorities said.

"Per the family, it is common for Narineh to go hiking with groups and on solo trips - though lately she has been going solo," police said.

On Thursday afternoon, her car was found parked along Angeles Crest Highway, authorities said.

Ms Avakian was last seen when she set out for a one-day hiking expedition
Ms Avakian was last seen when she set out for a one-day hiking expedition

"It should be noted that this area was heavily impacted by the recent snowstorm," police said on Friday.

No foul play is suspected in her death, but the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

The coroner's office is now working to determine a cause of death, news station KCBS-TV reported.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission

 

 

Originally published as Tragic end to woman's solo day hike

More Stories

california found hiker missing narineh avakian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused stalker climbed onto to victim’s worm farm, naked

        Premium Content Accused stalker climbed onto to victim’s worm farm, naked

        Crime A man accused of stalking his neighbour allegedly climbed on top of his fence, twice, to watch the neighbour inside their house.

        LETTERS: time for elected officials to deliver for Rocky

        Premium Content LETTERS: time for elected officials to deliver for Rocky

        News Now that the last election is out of the way, it‘s time for the newly elected...

        GARDENING: The plant that has bloomed in CQ’s humid summer

        Premium Content GARDENING: The plant that has bloomed in CQ’s humid summer

        Gardening One plant that has been a star performer this summer is the Mussaenda or Bangkok...

        Accused “slasher” claims neighbour provoked her with brick

        Premium Content Accused “slasher” claims neighbour provoked her with brick

        Crime “There is more than meets the eye to this allegation."