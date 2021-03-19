Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
After weeks of exhaustive searches in the Royal National Park, police have made a tragic discovery in dense bushland.
After weeks of exhaustive searches in the Royal National Park, police have made a tragic discovery in dense bushland.
News

Tragic find weeks after man vanished

by Evin Priest
19th Mar 2021 10:23 AM

A police sniffer dog has located a body in the Royal National Park believed to be a 36-year-old man from Sydney's inner west missing for almost a month.

Christopher Deep, a Royal Prince Alfred Hospital radiographer and outdoors enthusiast, was reported missing to Inner West Police Area Command on February 26.

Camperdown man Christopher Deep, who was reported missing on February 26. Picture: supplied
Camperdown man Christopher Deep, who was reported missing on February 26. Picture: supplied

The last confirmed sighting of him was CCTV vision from Loftus train station on February 23 in which he was seen with a road bike and wearing exercise clothing and sunglasses.

On Thursday, the body of a man was located in dense bushland in the Royal National Park by a sniffer dog attached to the NSW Police Force dog unit.

Police have yet to formally identify the body, but it is believed to be that of Mr Deep.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The discovery ends several large-scale searches that were conducted within the Royal National Park during the past three weeks.

Originally published as Tragic find weeks after man vanished

christopher deep missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tickets selling fast for popular fun run

        Premium Content Tickets selling fast for popular fun run

        Community The colourful fun run raises vital funds for RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

        Car breaks down in Alton Downs, engine on fire

        Premium Content Car breaks down in Alton Downs, engine on fire

        Breaking A large amount of smoke was emitting from the vehicle, causing a traffic hazard.

        LETTERS: Reforms to drive economic recovery ‘sacrificed’

        Premium Content LETTERS: Reforms to drive economic recovery ‘sacrificed’

        Opinion Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Frenchville’s Fab Five to play at Qld Country Champs

        Premium Content Frenchville’s Fab Five to play at Qld Country Champs

        Rugby Union CQ selection comes on the back of strong performances for the Brahmans last...