Tragic loss: Beautiful Olivia remembered in special tributes

Olivia Harwood, 17, died after a crash on the Warego Hwy near Oakey.

Olivia Harwood, 17, died after a crash on the Warego Hwy near Oakey. Contributed

TOUCHING tributes have started to flow in for beloved Rockhampton student, Olivia Harwood who is being remembered as a "beautiful” person.

Family, friends and strangers are "heartbroken” at the death of the 17-year-old Rockhampton Girls Grammar School senior who was known as Livvy amongst her friends.

The talented artist and house captain died on Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy near Oakey.

Her sudden death is being labelled a "terrible tragedy” after "another young life taken” too soon.

Olivia Harwood, 17, died after a crash on the Warego Hwy near Oakey. Contributed

Lori Thomasson: Sending deepest condolences and prayers of strength in the midst of this terrible tragedy.

Pauline Crow: Terribly tragic, praying for the Harwood family and their friends at this time.

Nette Gillies: An absolute tragedy, my heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends.

Katrina Boyce: A tragic loss for a beautiful Rocky family. Deepest sympathy.

Lyn Arnold: So sad another young life taken from us, condolences to all the family.

Sara Beak: RIP Olivia. Thoughts and prays are with the family at this time. May you always be a Girls Grammar Girl.

Lizzie Jones: Rest In Peace beautiful girl. You were taken far too soon and words can't describe how heartbroken we all are to hear this news. Fly high gorgeous, you'll always be in our hearts Livvy.

Lara Collocott: Something you wish was just a bad dream, Liv you were loved by everyone around you. You were a beautiful girl who was taken too soon. Glad to have had you in my life, Livvy.

Zoe James: Rip beautiful. Our community of Oakey will stick together and help our friends and family get through this tough time.

Jo Cormack: Oh my.... My thoughts, love, everything is with you Bev. I would love to come and visit you in hospital if or when you are ready for visitors.

Mercedes McLean: Such a lovely girl taken too soon. Sending all my thoughts and love to her close family and friends.

Olivia's parents Allan, 48, and Beverly, 44, remain in Brisbane hospitals after a car collided with their family sedan on their way home from a holiday.

Preliminary investigations into the crash indicate a semi-trailer travelling east along the highway collided with a utility, also travelling east.

The crash pushed the ute into oncoming traffic and into the path of the Harwood family's sedan.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police Service said the forensic crash unit is still investigating.