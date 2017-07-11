TRAGIC LOSS: Local legend loses cancer battle

SAD DAY: Landcare President and founding member Alby Wooler has dedicated 25 years to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of land and waterways across the Capricorn Coast.

THE Capricorn Coast is in mourning after news spread on Sunday morning that local legend Alby Wooler had passed away after a two year battle with cancer.

Born in 1931, Alby was a man who once met, was never forgotten. He touched the hearts of many for his dedication to the environment, his work as president of Landcare and his ever present smile, even in the face of adversity.

Alby was a man of passion and had an infectious optimism and kindness that he shared with everyone in spite of the numerous challenges life threw at him.

Alby was one of 11 siblings who could always find the positive side to any situation.

His love of the environment developed in childhood growing up through the depression in a large family.

Alby had said one of his earliest memories was going crabbing and fishing with his father and grandfathers.

He said they would catch enormous crabs and sometimes his father would throw them back explaining they had no meat but given time, they would fill out.

"This was my first lesson in sustainable catch and thinking about what was good for the environment,” Alby said.

"Our family were not well off, we grew our own vegetables and this set a firm grounding for me.

"If I had to think about my life, I'd have put it into three phases, one-my youth and depression years; two-my apprenticeship as a carpenter, becoming a master builder and running a very successful hardware business; three-retiring at 53 and moving down to my property 'Tra-lee' at Yeppoon and doing Landcare full-time.”

Alby's list of accomplishments was phenomenal but without a doubt, one of his greatest sources of pride was the founding of the Junior Landcare in the 1990's.

Right up until his passing, Alby continued to work as a full time volunteer for Landcare and Junior Landcare putting in an amazing minimum of 2000 hours of volunteer work every year.

Alby taught at four schools weekly (about 3500 students each year) and believed wholeheartedly that children need to be in touch with nature and their environment.

"There is a thing now called Nature Deficit Disorder, which we are starting to see in our young ones, they are growing up without any real connection or understanding of the natural world and this is worrying,” Alby said.

"We need to get them outside more to play in the dirt, pick up leaves and shells, and wonder at wildlife. For those like me, who have a few years on them, this was just second nature when we were kids.

"Our curiosity and adventures helped us to understand and value the world around us and find our place in it.”

A complete book would not tell all of Alby's story, he was truly an amazing man.