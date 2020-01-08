Tragic message of hope before motorcyclist’s death

Jack Daniels, 27, who died in a motorcycle accident in Logan on January 3 2020.

Logan man Jack Daniels, 27, was killed when a car collided with his motorcycle on Springfield Greenbank Arterial in Springfield about 7.10pm on Friday.

Jack's father Des Daniels told The Courier-Mail his son and "best friend" loved life and his family.

"He wasn't afraid to try anything, everything he did he excelled in," Mr Daniels said.

"He was a motorbike specialist, a passionate Ford guy, a football player, uncle, son, my best friend."

Mr Daniels said Jack's death has left a massive hole in their family and the local community.

"The funeral down here is going to be massive, there will be three football clubs coming … my phone has not stopped ringing with people calling me to talk about Jack."

Jack was raised in South Australia and worked at MCS Motorcycle Specialties in Brisbane for the past three years, a job his family said he "loved".

Jack Daniels, 27, was the first death on Queensland roads in 2020.

Friend and co-worker Brett Pearce said Jack was a proud worker and had extensive experience with motorcycles.

"His passion was motorcycles and he was able to put that passion into practice at work," Mr Pearce said.

"He was a hard worker and his heart was always in the right place; he did his best to please everybody.

"I was actually supposed to be riding with him on that Saturday, but he obviously didn't turn up or answer his phone."

Friends and family said Jack had told them about his hopes for the new year.

"He was telling me and his sister that he had a positive feeling about the new year, things were looking good at work, he and his wife were sorting their troubles out and he was really excited for the year," Mr Daniels said.

Jack Daniels, 27, with his father and sisters.

His sister Bekki Jayne Daniels said he was doing well at work and making plans to reconnect with old friends.

"Jack had bipolar and had finally found the right medication and was feeling very good," Ms Daniels said.

"He told me this was going to be his year he was looking forward to it."

Ms Daniels said the incident was a tragedy.

"He was the best brother, uncle, son, friend you could ask for … he would move heaven and earth for my three babies," she said.

Police are investigating the crash and will prepare a report for the coroner.

Ms Daniels said their family needs to know what happened in order to move on.

"We are in shock this has happened, don't want to believe it, it can't be true," she said.

"We miss him so much and are lost.

"This shouldn't have happened."

Any members of the public who witnessed or have dashcam footage of the incident are asked to contact police.