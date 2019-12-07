TRAGIC: Puppy shot with crossbow

CROSSBOW INJURY: A beloved irish wolfhound puppy was euthanised after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow on December6, 2019.

UPDATE: A MAN has been charged after he allegedly shot a puppy with a longbow and arrow in the state's north.

About 8am Friday, Dec, 6, police were called to a property on Canowindra Court, South Golden Beach following reports an eight-month-old puppy was shot.

Officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District were told a man had allegedly fired three arrows at the eight-month-old puppy, Bucket, with the third arrow striking the puppy in the back.

Residents in neighbouring properties took Bucket to a veterinarian where he was euthanised due to the severity of his injuries.

Police spoke to a 59-year-old man and he was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

The man was charged, granted conditional bail and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court on Monday January,13 to face charges of committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and recklessly beating and seriously injuring an animal.

ORIGINAL: IN A tragic incident, an Irish wolfhound puppy who was shot in the spine with a crossbow on Friday had to be euthanised after he was in agony when the arrowhead pierced his spine.

VetLove Billinudgel veterinary surgeon Dr Stephen Van Mil said it was a terrible incident which occurred around 8.30am on Friday.

"Obviously the owners of the 10-month old Irish wolfhound-cross puppy were extremely distressed," he said.

"He was shot with a crossbow... and the arrow went straight through his spinal cord and lodged in his spine.

"He was completely paralysed and in extreme pain, humane euthanasia was the only option."

Dr Van Mil said the puppy was well-known and much loved by the veterinary clinic staff.

"As the dog was here the police were out talking to the man allegedly who shot him," he said.

"Everyone here knew and loved this dog we are all very distressed."

A senior officer from the Tweed Byron Police District confirmed a man had been arrested in relation to the incident but did not comment further.