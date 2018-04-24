Tragic shipwreck inspires new Cap Coast attraction

THE HISTORIC event which gave Yeppoon's iconic Wreck Point it's name is being brought to life in a stunning interactive artwork.

Selina, a transport schooner, washed up on the shores of the coast cliff on it's maiden journey from Brisbane in 1847.

With disaster hitting early on the journey, the Selina lost its crew and wandered for thousands of nautical miles in a huge circle near the Victorian Coast before heading towards New Zealand.

The ship was finally wrecked on the Capricorn Coast, which in turn dubbed the area Wreck Point.

SET SAIL: A flat keeled schooner similar to the 62 ton Selina. Contributed.

Works are due to commence this week at Wreck Point to remember the areas namesake.

With the artwork set to be located on the viewing deck, the lower section of the headland below the lookout, the central focus of the walking trail will feature the symbolic shipwreck.

Responsible for some of the vibrant wall murals within the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park and Yeppoon Library as part of Out There Co., Gannon & Gannon have been appointed the artistic director throughout the design phase of the project.

Concept designs for the Selina shipwreck art work. LSC

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig said an interpretive panel placed alongside the sculpture will tell the story of the Selina.

"The concept drawings show the partial skeleton of a schooner which evokes the wrecked, isolated ship featuring the ribs of the hull, the split and twisted vessel, and the tilted ship shape," he said.

Michelle Landry and Bill Ludwig at Wreck Point opening - Yeppoon

"The principal material chosen will be corten (rusted steel), which is sympathetic to the "old ruin" aspect of the sculpture. Weathered hardwood will also be used which equally fits the historic nature of the work."

The $350,000 project received $148,800 in funding under the Tourism Demand Driver Infrastructure programme, which is funded by the Australian Government and administered by the Queensland Government.

"Since the brilliant upgrades to Wreck Point, the site has become a popular tourism destination for visitors and locals to enjoy the stunning views of the Capricorn Coast, and this project will further enhance and beautify this significant and historical location," Cr Ludwig said.

"I must also commend both the Queensland and Australian Government for their fantastic funding commitment to this project."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Construction is forecast for completion by the end of June 2018.

Contributions from the State Government, Livingstone Shire Council, and the Yeppoon Lions Club have recently revitalised the Wreck Point lookout area.

The current project extends on from that work, with future pathways planned to connect the lookouts to Cooee Bay Beach and Lammermoor Beach when funding becomes available.