Tragic tale of Anzac family from The Caves

REMEMBRANCE: Picture of the digger statue at the Anzac cenotaph in Dalby, Queensland.

ON MAY 14, 1915, James ­Francis Lindley, living in the rural locality of The Caves, penned a letter stating he was willing for his 17-year-old first son, Henry Francis Lindley, to join the ­expeditionary force known as The Australian Imperial Force, which at the time was heavily involved in fighting against the Turks on the Gallipoli ­Peninsula in the Dardanelles.

Henry turned 18 on May 17 and he enlisted in the AIF the following day in Rockhampton.

He was sent to Anzac Cove, Gallipoli, later in the year as a member of the 25th Infantry Battalion AIF and, following the withdrawal from Gallipoli late in 1915, was sent to France.

After a battle on the western front, the young digger was posted as “missing in action” on July 29, 1916.

His father and mother at The Caves were duly notified.

The father later wrote to the army seeking further information, but all the army could advise was that their son was still “MIA”.

The notification was dated October 16, 1916.

James, approaching 43 years of age, left his wife and four young children at The Caves to enlist in the AIF in Rockhampton on November 16, 1916, probably with a hope of locating their dearest eldest son.

James was sent to England and arrived on July 20, 1917.

He then moved on to fight in France with the 13th Machine Gun Coy.

Following an Australian Military Court of Inquiry in France, Henry was declared “killed in action” on October 20, 1917, 15 months after being posted as missing.

His personal effects and letters were returned to his family at The Caves.

Henry has no known grave and is listed on the Villers-Bretonneux Memorial (Index No.26) on the Somme - France.

James left England for return to Australia on October 26, 1918, diagnosed as suffering from premature senility ­(perhaps now known as PTSD).

He was discharged from the AIF in February 1919.

James died in Gladstone Harbour in October 1937, reportedly from a seizure.

Four years after his death, his first grandson John Francis Lindley, enlisted in the 2nd AIF on January 7, 1942 - one month after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Malaya and Hong Kong.

As a private soldier in the 2/16th Infantry Battalion, he disembarked in New Guinea on November 26, 1942.

One month later, he was transferred to the 2/9th Battalion and after a further month he was “killed in action” on January 20, 1943, just six months prior to his 21st birthday.

John is buried in the Bomana War Cemetery, 19km north of Port Moresby.

All three of the ­­above-mentioned men shared the same second name and surname.

The rest of the family also made a considerable further contribution to Australia’s military effort in World War II.

In 2009, Rockhampton ­Regional Council conferred on them, and especially the ­memory of the above diggers, a significant honour by using their names on a structure - the Francis Lindley Bridge.

Shortly afterwards it was vandalised and has been the subject of repeated attacks ever since.

- Darryn Nufer