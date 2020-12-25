Tragic twist after bodybuilder marries a sex doll

A Kazakhstan bodybuilder who married a sex doll is already encountering the unique difficulties of his relationship.

A bodybuilder who married a sex doll in a bizarre ceremony has revealed he has accidentally broken her dashing his hopes of a loved-up Christmas.

Yuri Tolochko wed fake fiancee Margo in an oddball ceremony in Kazakhstan - complete with dozens of happy guests and a romantic first dance.

However, he now faces an anxious wait to see whether or not the love of his life will be fixed in time for the rest of the festive period.

"She is broken. Now she is being repaired. She's in another city," he told the Daily Star. "When she recovers, it will be a gift for both of us."

Burly Yuri also told how he has started to feel a little bit jealous of all the attention his new wife receives.

"After the wedding, I decided to show her less to people, I forbade her from Instagram. Maybe I'm being too selfish," he said. "But that's the beauty of Margo, that I can do this to her and she won't mind."

Images of the couple's very unique wedding made headlines around the world.

Sharing footage of the unusual celebration on Instagram, bearded actor Yuri wrote: "It's happened. To be continued."

Yuri places a ring on Margo's finger.

He was seen slipping a ring onto Margo's finger before the pair shared a tender kiss in front of a crowd of delighted wedding guests.

The marriage might have been unconventional but it had been on the cards since December, 2019, when he popped the big question.

By then, the couple were already totally loved up, according to Yuri, who describes himself as a "sexy maniac".

He said Margo also has a fiery personality, adding: "She swears - but there is a tender soul inside."

Pictures posted on social media showcase a romantic lifestyle, with the pair enjoying sun-kissed holidays together, cosy lie-ins and bubble baths, captioned with hashtags including #ideal_relationship and #true_love.

Yuri wrote: "Couples need to talk less and connect more. With time and experience, Margo and I realised that it takes more than words to have a conversation.

"Your partner sure deserves the best, but they have to do their part."

Yuri warms Margo's hands in the snow.

He claims he first met Margo at a nightclub, where he rescued her from some unwanted attention, and the pair were due to get married in March before the COVID-19 crisis hit the world.

He said the ceremony was delayed a second time after he was attacked during a transgender rally in the Kazakh city of Almaty on October 31, where he suffered concussion and a broken nose after dressing as a woman.

Not content with Margo's looks, he booked his wife-to-be in for cosmetic surgery earlier this year, at a clinic with qualified cosmetic surgeons.

He explained: "When I presented her photo to the world, there was a lot of criticism and she began to develop a complex so we decided to have plastic surgery.

"She has changed a lot. At first, it was hard to accept but I got used to it later on. It was at a real clinic with real doctors."

The bodybuilder identifies as a pansexual, and can fall in love with "a character, an image, a soul, just a person".

Yuri says he has stopped taking Margo out as much.

He explained: "I like the process of sex itself. And gender, sexual orientation are not particularly important here."

Discussing his sex life with Margo, the unconventional husband told the Daily Star: "Our story turns me on much more than sex itself."

He said he also loves BDSM - bondage and discipline, domination and submission, sadism and masochism.

"I love being tortured, I can endure a lot of pain. I love to dominate too. Margo is capable of what other people are not capable of," he added.

According to earlier local media reports, his union with Margo should be allowed to stand.

The only requirements for a wedding to take place in Kazakhstan are that both consenting parties have to be male and female and over 18 years old.

Last year, a 21-year-old woman married a zombie doll in a ceremony in the US and planned to start a family, using a sperm donor.

Date day at the zoo.

Yuri previously said he is searching for properties in the Kazakh cities of Almaty or Nur-Sultan for the pair to live in.

Those unfamiliar with the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan would be forgiven for assuming the former Soviet republic is packed with larger than life characters.

As well as being the motherland of eccentric Yuri, Kazakhstan is the home of fictional Sacha Baron Cohen journalist Borat.

