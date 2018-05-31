Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is involved in an extensive search for Thomas Paynter.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is involved in an extensive search for Thomas Paynter. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
Breaking

Trail bikes, rescue chopper used in search for missing man

Tegan Annett
by
31st May 2018 1:57 PM

POLICE officers on trail bikes and a rescue helicopter are searching between Agnes Water and Turkey Beach for missing man Thomas Paynter today.

The Rockhampton man, 63, was last seen at a campground at Springs Rd, Agnes Water on May 21.

After appealing for public information on Monday, police started an extensive search for Mr Paynter today.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were using trail bikes to search for Mr Paynter between Agnes Water and Turkey Beach.

 

Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21 at a campground on Springs Road, Agnes Waters, however has not been seen or heard from since.
Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21 at a campground on Springs Road, Agnes Waters, however has not been seen or heard from since.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is conducting an aerial search for Mr Paynter too.

The 63-year-old is believed to be travelling in a blue Toyota Prado, with the Queensland registration 296 XOL.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

 

Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21. He is believed to be travelling in a blue Toyota Prado, similar to the one pictured, bearing Queensland registration 296 XOL.
Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21. He is believed to be travelling in a blue Toyota Prado, similar to the one pictured, bearing Queensland registration 296 XOL.

It is believed he is wearing a blue jacket, blue denim jeans and blue sneakers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Related Items

agnes water missing person racq thomas paynter turkey beach
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Former boss of Reuben Barnes to testify at govt class action

    Former boss of Reuben Barnes to testify at govt class action

    Crime Federal Government defending $150M action against failed 'pink batts' scheme

    Rocky Show prices plummet

    Rocky Show prices plummet

    Community Show organisers slash entry fees as rival event moves to racecourse

    From the police beat in Brisbane to a small outback town

    premium_icon From the police beat in Brisbane to a small outback town

    Crime One police officer decided to take his career out west

    ROCKY SHOW FEUD: Spitting chips over arena area

    premium_icon ROCKY SHOW FEUD: Spitting chips over arena area

    Community Both parties talk about the main issue that split this year's show

    Local Partners