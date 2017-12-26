Menu
TRAIL MAPS: 30km of adventure, thrills right here in Rocky

Pam McKay
by

SIGNAGE in Rockhampton's First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve will be a priority project in 2018.

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten said talks were already under way with the Rockhampton Regional Council on the issue.

The reserve on Mount Archer boasts 29.4km of trails, which cater for all level of rider from beginner through to advanced.

Dan said mountain biking was growing at a "phenomenal rate" and club membership had doubled since 2015 to currently sit at 130.

"That is one measure of it but certainly participation is through the roof and that's really something that's hard to capture," he said.

"Every time we build a new trail it ignites interest in the sport and the club.

"We estimate that for every member riding, we have five non-members riding."

Witten said each of the trails was colour-coded to reflect the skill level needed to negotiate it. Green is for beginners, blue for intermediate and black for advanced.

 

"Those colour classifications enable a rider of a certain ability and fitness to find the right trail," he said.

"What they will see on the reserve is a totem, a black post with the name of the trail, which is colour-coded, and has an arrow which points you to it.

"We certainly urge anyone who uses the trails to ride to their level and we also encourage them to ride with friends if they are not familiar with the reserve and don't know their way around."

Witten said the app called trailforks was a great resource and contained detailed information about Rockhampton's trails and allowed riders to personalise their ride.

The new Megatron trail was proving one of the most popular.

 

"It opened in October and people really love it," Witten said.

"It appeals to a wide range of riders; new or intermediate riders can roll over the features, while the advanced riders will look to jump as much as possible and race hard to get the fastest time.

"On a trail like Megatron you could get between 50 and 200 rides a week, depending on the weather."

Witten said mountain biking had the potential to establish Rockhampton as a genuine sport-based tourism destination.

 

The staging of a round of the national enduro series in July this year had raised the city's profile within the sport, and the club was now in negotiations to host a round of the Southeast Queensland Enduro Series next year.

Witten said the club had developed a master plan in 2014 and there was certainly scope for more intermediate and advanced trails to be built on First Turkey.

