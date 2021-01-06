Trail of destruction: School, businesses hit in crime spree

A local school and homes have been the targets of thieves across regional Central Queensland over the New Year season.

Four break-ins have occurred in Tieri alone since New Year’s Day and one burglary was reported in Dysart.

A Tieri school was broken into sometime between December 18 and January 1, with extensive damage caused.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a fire extinguisher was let off inside one of the buildings, which also had multiple smashed windows and property damage.

Numerous properties were targeted on New Year’s Day, with a North Rd business broken into between 4.45am and 5am.

The front door was damaged and left with broken locks and thieves damaged an ATM, just weeks after an ATM was stolen from a Clermont business.

A Maywin Dve home was reportedly broken into the same morning, between 3.30am and 5am.

A vehicle was reported as stolen from a shed at the premises.

Another Tieri property, on Emuapple St, was hit between December 9 and January 4, with building materials, windows and doors reported damaged.

A burglary was reported at a Hannah Cres property at Dysart at 6.30pm on January 4.

A mess was left throughout the premises but no property was reported stolen.

Police will continue to investigate the incidents.

“Any information the public can provide regarding these matters would be appreciated by police,” the QPS spokeswoman said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.