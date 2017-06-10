Trail rider to be airlifted after crashing into tree

A 43-YEAR-OLD motorcycle rider has crashed into a tree during a trail ride event at Theodore.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man's bike hit the tree first, flinging him off and into the tree as well.

He said the man hit the tree at a speed of 30/40kmh.

The crash happened about 1.30pm during the Theodore Trail Ride motorcycle event.

The spokesperson said the man had shoulder injuries and a possible fractured pelvis.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service will land at the Gyranda Airstrip to airlift the man to Rockhampton Hospital.