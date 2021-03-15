Menu
Semi-trailer road train truck carrying cattle driving on a dusty road. Generic image
Trailer carrying 40 cattle rolls in Clermont

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
15th Mar 2021 9:45 AM
A trailer carrying cattle has reportedly rolled in Clermont, with some animals believed to injured.

Emergency services were called to Clermont Alpha Rd near Sandy Creek about 8.15am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said they received a call from the driver reporting his trailer carrying 40 head of cattle had flipped.

She said police were still en route to the scene.

The number of injured cattle has not been confirmed.

Traffic delays are expected in the area with heavy vehicle recovery crews en route.

More to come.

