Trailer flips in North Rocky truck accident

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck accident just north of Rockhampton on the Bruce Hwy.

Chris Ison ROK210917cbike1

UPDATE 5:50PM: THE Bruce Hwy is now closed following a truck accident this afternoon.

There were no injuries in the crash in the Glenlee area where a trailer has reportedly overturned.

Traffic control is in place.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) are on the scene.

5:20pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck accident just north of Rockhampton on the Bruce Hwy.

The accident happened around 5:15pm, and the location is in the Glenlee area.

Reports from the scene indicate a trailer has overturned.

No details are available on injuries.

Authorities are looking to close the southbound lane on the Bruce Hwy.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) are on their way to the scene.

More to follow.