Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck accident just north of Rockhampton on the Bruce Hwy.
EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck accident just north of Rockhampton on the Bruce Hwy. Chris Ison ROK210917cbike1
News

Trailer flips in North Rocky truck accident

1st Jul 2018 5:29 PM

UPDATE 5:50PM: THE Bruce Hwy is now closed following a truck accident this afternoon.

There were no injuries in the crash in the Glenlee area where a trailer has reportedly overturned.

Traffic control is in place.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) are on the scene.

5:20pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck accident just north of Rockhampton on the Bruce Hwy.

The accident happened around 5:15pm, and the location is in the Glenlee area.

Reports from the scene indicate a trailer has overturned.

No details are available on injuries.

Authorities are looking to close the southbound lane on the Bruce Hwy.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) are on their way to the scene.

More to follow.

qfes tmbcommunity truck crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    16-year-old viciously bashed on the Capricorn Coast

    16-year-old viciously bashed on the Capricorn Coast

    Breaking Mum of victim pleads for anyone with more information to come forward

    • 1st Jul 2018 5:10 PM
    Penalty rate debate in Capricornia after unfavourable poll

    premium_icon Penalty rate debate in Capricornia after unfavourable poll

    Careers Poll says a majority of want the penalty rate cut reversed.

    • 1st Jul 2018 5:40 PM
    ‘Energy healer’ stuns journo: 'What i saw was compelling'

    ‘Energy healer’ stuns journo: 'What i saw was compelling'

    Health He sits with his eyes closed, lids fluttering, and cups his hands.

    WWE wrestler dies of brain cancer

    WWE wrestler dies of brain cancer

    News MATT Cappotelli has lost his battle aged 38.

    Local Partners